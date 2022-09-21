Brendon Wittram – managing director, River Stewardship Company

We are pleased to have been able to sponsor the Community Initiative of the Year Award at the first South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards, and to give these community-focused groups recognition for all the hard work and dedication they put in to improve their area for people, places or wildlife.

The awards ceremony is on Thursday September 22 at Magna. Look out for full coverage in The Star on Thursday September 29.

Through our Riverlution programme, the River Stewardship Company works to set up, support or help community groups to improve, inspire and connect people to their local waterways.

The rivers of Sheffield and South Yorkshire have given so much to the region and helped make us who we are, allowing people, business and wildlife to thrive.

Through the power the rivers provided, we have become world-leading in steel production and manufacturing.

Our Riverlution programme is developing a unique connection between business and communities, through partnerships with Gripple and Forgemasters and support from the Environment Agency and Sheffield City Council, it will improve our waterways whilst giving back to community groups like the Sheaf and Porters Rivers Trust, KINCA (Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance) and the Friends of the Blue Loop.

This innovative programme aspires to a sustainable future for all and will give so much to the people, rivers and wildlife of our region.

The Riverlution has started and we can continue to grow this movement, allowing us to expand our reach and forge our links with business through a corporate membership scheme that will provide greater support to these inspirational community initiatives who work so hard to improve our beautiful rivers.

Feel free to contact us about becoming part of the programme. Join the Movement. Join the Riverlution.

The South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards attracted dozens of amazing applications from a huge variety of organisations - united by a desire to reduce their impact on the planet.