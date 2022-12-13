Surprise gift for Derbyshire pensioner, 80, who cares for his wife and disabled daughter

A Ripley opticians presented a surprise gift to a popular customer to show seasonal appreciation of his kind nature and positive attitude.

Malcolm Pilgrim, aged 80, received the goodies from sales advisor Louise Ball at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care on Oxford Street.

Louise said: “It was part of our company’s festive campaign to celebrate customers who we felt deserved a treat. Mr Pilgrim is a carer for his wife and his disabled daughter. He does so much for his family and always comes in with a smile on his face and is always so kind to us when we see him.

“We have looked after his hearing care since 2015. He has recently had a stroke and we felt our festive surprise would put a huge smile on his face and show our appreciation.”

Malcolm and Janet Pilgrim, with Louise Ball at Scrivens Opticians, Ripley

