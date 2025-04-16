Supporting St Luke’s with a 50th anniversary year of fundraising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International building consultancy The Trebbi Group is supporting St Luke’s Hospice as its Sheffield arm, Monaghans, celebrates its 50th anniversary.

And with Trebbi Group offices in Leeds, Manchester and London, that means the St Luke’s fundraising will be going nationwide, tying in with the St Luke’s Project ECHO, the online tele-mentoring network, headed by St Luke’s, which brings health and care organisations together via video link, to form an online community, sharing best practice and offering support.

Monaghans Marketing/Bid Manager Aaron Kirkwood commented: “We are excited to announce St Luke’s as our chosen charity for 2025, coinciding with our 50th Anniversary.

“With offices not just in Sheffield by nationwide, we wanted to support a charity that aids both local people and those beyond through the Project Echo initiative.

Matthew Sheridan (right) with representatives of the Trebbi Group/Monaghans team

“We look forward to supporting St Luke’s work and achieving our fundraising goals throughout the year.”

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Trebbi Group has chosen St Luke’s as their charity partner for 2025 in celebration of the Monaghans 50th Anniversary.

“It’s fantastic to see a company with such strong Sheffield roots marking this milestone by giving back to the local community in such a meaningful way and Monaghans and Trebbi Group’s commitment to making a real difference is truly inspiring.

“The scale of their fundraising ambitions, from a company-wide walk to challenge events, raffles, and staff-led initiatives, shows just how dedicated they are to supporting our work.

“Their enthusiasm for getting involved in as many activities as possible will not only raise vital funds but also bring people together, creating a lasting impact beyond financial contributions.

“We’re incredibly excited to work alongside them throughout the year and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.

“This partnership is a shining example of how businesses can make a tangible difference, and we’re so grateful to Monaghans and Trebbi Group for their support.”