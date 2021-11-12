The reception at Kenwood Hall Hotel was held in the presence of the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire Martin McKervey and the Master and Mistress Cutler James and Jo Tear.

More than 150 guests met the charity’s team and trainers and some of its life-changing dogs and puppies.

Martin McKervey High Sheriff of South Yorkshire and wife Juliet McKervey, support dog Chess, Molly Mills, Emma Mills, Master and Mistress Cutler James and Jo Tear, Rita Howson Chief Executive of Support Dogs, Paul Fletcher with support dog Marky

They also heard moving stories from clients of the charity whose lives and those of their families have been transformed by their incredible canine companions, including 13-year-old Molly Birch, who has cerebral palsy and whose dog Chess helps her to maintain a happy, independent life.

Also speaking was Paul Fletcher, from Sheffield, whose young son has autism, and is kept safe by his autism assistance dog, Marky, trained and provided by the charity. Guests also watched videos of the assistance dogs demonstrating their skills.

Support Dogs’ ambassador David Heugh told guests: “We are completely reliant on support from business and companies like yours to enable us to carry out our vital work during these tough times. The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult.”

He added: “The families we support live with some of the most challenging medical conditions and have been affected physically and mentally by the pandemic. The restrictions of lockdown have limited the number of dogs we have been able to train and yet demand for our services, which we provide free of changes, is greater than ever.”

The event was sponsored by eti Cloud, a Sheffield-based IT and digital services company.