The founders of a Sheffield online educational resources platform have added another £1m to their wealth this year.

Jon and Susie Seaton are the richest people in Sheffield, worth £486m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2025.

Their company boomed during the pandemic and has continued to thrive in a digital-first education environment. With millions of users worldwide, they are now among the region’s most successful self-made entrepreneurs.

Jon Seaton of Twinkl with staff. Today, the firm is worth £486m and founders Jon and Susie Seaton are on the Sunday Times Rich List. | other

Their wealth makes them the 281st richest people in the country.

Other ‘local’s on the list include The Duke of Devonshire who is worth £910m and 174th in the country. His wealth is from ‘Land and art’, according to Sunday Times researchers.

Malcolm Healey and Family are worth £901m and placed 178, earning money from Wren Kitchens and based in East Yorkshire.

Mark Healey's late father, Eddie, built Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre. Located just off the M1, it is the largest shopping centre in Yorkshire, and currently the twelfth-largest in the UK.

Meanwhile, Lord Kirkham and family, of Doncaster, are worth £1.14bn. They are the second richest in Yorkshire and 141st in the country.

The founder of DFS, Lord Kirkham, maintains his fortune at over a billion pounds. While no longer directly involved in the day-to-day business, his legacy in revolutionising British furniture retail remains a cornerstone of his family's continued financial standing.

This year’s list of 350 individuals and families hold combined wealth of £772.8 billion — three per cent down on last year.

Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Euan Blair, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Sir Christopher Nolan all appear in the annual survey. The combined wealth in the 37th annual edition is £772.8 billion — a sum larger than the annual GDP of Switzerland.

The minimum entry level flatlines at £350 million — another indicator of a subdued year.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Our research continues to find a wide variety of self-made entrepreneurs building fortunes not just from artificial intelligence, video games and new technologies but also mundane, everyday items such as makeup, radiators and jogging bottoms.”