Summers Inman wins major contract with Sheffield University

Summers-Inman, the award-winning construction and project management consultancy with an office in Leeds and seven further offices located between Edinburgh and London, is celebrating new contract wins in the higher education sector.

These latest appointments will enable Summers-Inman to bring its considerable higher education experience gained across various university projects UK wide, into Yorkshire.

Recently won, is a multidisciplinary consultancy framework agreement appointment for the University of Sheffield. Consultants have been appointed to deliver services for specific projects on a call-off basis as and when required.

In addition, the firm has also won a place on the university’s framework agreement for Cost Management Services.

Firth Court at Sheffield University

The University of Sheffield has 30,000 students and more than 350 buildings across its multi-campus estate, which it is working towards making net-zero.

Summers-Inman will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the university which aims to deliver around £200 - £300 million of projects over the course of the framework.

Commenting on the win, Summers-Inman director, Alex Lodge, said: “This is a truly exciting appointment for us and allows us to bring to the table our substantial experience gained on multi-million-pound award-winning projects, such as the £72 million Park View Student Village and the £27 million Dame Margaret Barbour Teaching and Learning Facility for Newcastle University.

“In Tees Valley, the £21.4 million Cornell Quarter and £36.9 million BIOS Laboratory and Life Sciences Building are both multi-award-winning schemes which have seen us provide project management, cost consultancy and principal designer roles throughout, either working directly for the university or the main contractor.

“These four examples are merely a snapshot of our overall experience, so we are delighted to be able to extend our reach within the higher education sector into Yorkshire with these recent appointments.”

Mark Holden Associate Director of EFM: Estates Development at the University of Sheffield, said:

“University estates are continually evolving to meet the needs and expectations of the next generation of students and academics, as well as positively contributing to the local community. Together with the requirement for improved facilities and accommodation there is also the need to achieve net-zero either by decarbonisation plans for existing buildings or building with a net-zero design from scratch.

“I am confident our recently appointed multidisciplinary teams have the expertise to provide high-level professional support that will enable us to deliver our ambitious estate plans over the next few years.”

Summers-Inman is active across the higher education sector and its work has been recognised with several industry awards. Most recently at the end of 2024, these included the BIOS Laboratory at Teesside University, which was awarded Project of the Year at the Constructing Excellence Awards in London together with a Highly Commended award in the Integration and Collaborative Working category for the same project. Meanwhile the Net Zero Industry Innovation Centre (NZIIC) at Teesside University was recognised with a Highly Commended in the Climate Action category. Summers-Inman played key roles in both projects.

Summers-Inman has been providing a diverse range of construction consultancy services to clients, on a national basis, for over 100 years. Able to demonstrate an extensive portfolio of work across a wide range of disciplines for private, public and third sector clients, the firm is highly regarded for its ability to bring added value and innovation to projects.