Summer of success for CMP Legal as firm notches up six award nominations

Chesterfield law firm CMP Legal is celebrating a summer of success, after being shortlisted for six major awards across two prestigious competitions – the Yorkshire Legal Awards and the East Midlands Chamber Enterprising Women Awards.

CMP Legal’s co-founder and solicitor Anna Cattee leads the nominations. She is a finalist for Yorkshire Lawyer of the Year. Her nomination for the prestigious title recognises her role in leading £140 million worth of complex corporate transactions over a 12-month period, a record that rivals some of the region’s largest law firms. Anna is also one of the few Notary Publics in the region and a mother to three young children.

CMP Legal is also a finalist in three further categories at the Yorkshire Legal Awards - Trainee of the Year (Harrison Easley), Employment Law, and Corporate & Commercial. The winners will all be announced on 10 October 2025:

Harrison’s nomination highlights his role in introducing AI technology into the firm’s practice management system and his unwavering commitment to the firm and its clients.

Ahead of the Yorkshire Legal Awards ceremony in October, CMP Legal will learn whether it has been successful in the Enterprising Women Awards on 26 September 2025. The firm has also been shortlisted for Team of the Year and Small Business of the Year.

The six award nominations follow significant success in the national legal community for CMP Legal. Earlier this year the firm became the first Chesterfield corporate law firm to secure a place in the Legal 500 for its Corporate and Commercial work. The listing was achieved on CMP’s first ever submission to Legal 500 which is one of the foremost and globally recognised legal directories within the legal industry.

Speaking about the award nominations, Anna said: “2025 marks a decade of juggling corporate lawyer life and parenthood – two jobs for the price of one. Over that time, I’ve gone from being an employed junior lawyer to a salaried partner, and now co-founder of a successful law firm.

“These award nominations are wonderful recognition for everyone at CMP Legal. Without teamwork, we could not have achieved what we have in less than five years. I’m honoured to have co-directors and all our team members who are all so dedicated to providing expert legal services and being so committed to our clients.”

Founded just four years ago, CMP Legal continues to grow its reputation regionally and nationally for high-value corporate work, innovation, and community impact.

Earlier this year, the 12-strong firm was named as the Niche Law Firm of the Year, and Legal and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year by the Sheffield and District Law Society.