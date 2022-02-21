Some 29 flats on the second floor of Phoenix Court, the 1920s listed former Central Fire Station on Division Street above Bungalows and Bears bar, have been ‘reconfigured’ to get rid of shared kitchens and bathrooms.

It comes after students stayed away during the pandemic and occupancy levels plummeted.

The work has been carried out by property management firm Resify on behalf of owner L1 Property.

Resify is also reconfiguring the remaining two floors. The project is due to be complete by the end of April.

Obi Williams, managing director of Resify, says: “Phoenix Court is a historic building set in a prime location, however the décor and layout were dated and rental yields well below par for the area.

“Given the wealth of student accommodation in Sheffield, it made sense to create multi-purpose apartments that appeal to a wider range of occupants.

The flats are above Bungalows and Bears bar.

“We are delighted with the response from tenants, which demonstrates the demand for high-quality, fully furnished apartments in the city centre.

“The project also shows how an understanding of the local market and a creative approach can transform a single-use development in areas of oversupply.”

The National Fire Service was created in Britain in August 1941 during the Second World War, bringing together the wartime national Auxiliary Fire Service and the local authority fire brigades.

Before 1941, there were two fire teams in the city – the Sheffield Police Fire Brigade and the volunteer Auxiliary Fire Service – with different uniforms.