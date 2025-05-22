Student project helps medical anxiety using VR and 3D modelling

Rachael Lovelock, a Sheffield Hallam University graduate, has developed a series of virtual reality experiences and 3D models of medical equipment to help patients and practitioners with medical anxiety.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael’s final-year project, Easing Anxieties, includes 3D models of medical equipment, such as scanners, as well as VR hospital environments to demystify medical procedures and help make them more approachable and less stressful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tools allow users to understand and explore medical settings and procedures in a safe and interactive way. The models include an anaesthesia machine, a CR machine, and mobile X-ray machines.

Rachael was inspired to create Easing Anxieties after experiencing medical anxiety herself whilst undergoing three major dental surgeries because of a failed surgery she had as a child.

Scanner model

Rachael said: “At the time, I almost didn't go through with the treatment because of my fear of hospitals. I pushed through but it still affected my life, I spent days not sleeping and had to leave work early due to the anxiety. After speaking to others in my life about this, I realised this fear around the medical field was common, from major surgeries to GP visits. I wanted to put all this negative energy into something helpful, and this is how the idea for Easing Anxieties was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would love to be able to put Easing Anxieties into real medical settings to support people, I think there’s room for this to be used in training medical staff and to support people whose loved ones are undergoing treatment. There is a long road ahead, but I believe it’s possible!”

Rachael will be showcasing her work in May to industry experts as part of the University’s Future Now Festival of Creativity, an exhibition of graduating students’ work.

Richard Mather, Course Leader in Digital Media Production at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Rachael has completed this important project with a high level of care and compassion for the subject material. Rachael has produced an impressive amount of high-quality digital media work in a range of formats including film, photography, 3D printed models, virtual reality, augmented reality and photogrammetry. In addition to this, Rachael has hosted exhibitions of her work. I am looking forward to Rachael showcasing her project at the Digital Media Production degree show, as part of the Future Now Festival of Creativity.”