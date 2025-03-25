Strong start to 2025 for Crosspool Social following successful buy-out and refurbishment

Crosspool Social, a newly rebranded café and community hub in Crosspool, Sheffield, is celebrating a strong start to 2025 under the ownership of Katie Borland.

Formerly known as Nest Coffee, the business reopened on November 30, 2024, following a comprehensive three-week refurbishment that transformed the space into a modern and inviting venue with a focus on community connection.

Serving locally roasted coffee from Smith Street Coffee Roasters and a menu of comforting dishes like pie and peas, quiche, and sourdough soup pairings, Crosspool Social has quickly become a favourite for residents.

Its fresh, clean décor, flexible lighting, and welcoming bar area make it a versatile venue for casual visits, events, and private parties. With several bookings already secured for 2025, the café is establishing itself as a vibrant local destination.

The acquisition was supported by Banner Jones Solicitors, whose Business Legal Services team provided guidance throughout the process.

The café now operates Monday to Friday (8:30am-5pm) and Saturday (9am-2pm). Beyond its daytime offerings, Crosspool Social has introduced a growing calendar of evening and weekend activities, including craft workshops, games nights, and drink tastings, further cementing its role as a community hub.

Katie, who acquired the café in November 2024, brings extensive experience in communications, fundraising, and event management to her new venture. Reflecting on her journey and the café’s early success, she said: “Crosspool Social was designed to be a true hub for the community—a place to relax, connect, and enjoy great coffee and food. The support we’ve received so far has been incredible, and I’m excited about the year ahead.

“After more than 25 years in charity fundraising and communications, I was ready for a complete career change. Running a café had always been a dream of mine. When I found out that Nest, just minutes from my home, was for sale, I couldn’t resist.

“With the help of an incredible team of tradespeople, we completed the refurbishment in just over three weeks and reopened with an event showcasing our coffee and cakes from local suppliers.”

Rachael Flintoft, Director and Commercial Property Solicitor at Banner Jones, commented: “It was a pleasure to assist Katie with the acquisition of Crosspool Social. Her vision for the business is inspiring, and it’s already making a positive impact on the local community. We wish her every success in 2025 and beyond.”

Conveniently located near Crosspool Pet Supplies and a Sheffield-bound bus stop, Crosspool Social combines thoughtful design with a community-first ethos, positioning it as a cornerstone of Crosspool life for years to come.

The Commercial Property Team at Banner Jones’ Sheffield office cover the full spectrum of commercial property matters including leases, sales and purchases and re-financing as well as land acquisition and plot sales.