Huge posters outside steelworks in Sheffield and Rotherham display a tweet sent by the Prime Minister in June 2016, when he was campaigning to leave the European Union.

It says: ‘Steelworkers should vote for Brexit. Mad that we can’t cut steel energy costs because of EU rules’.

Two years since the leaving the EU - and after a 613 per cent increase in energy costs - they say now is the time for the PM to fulfil his promises.

WHO IS BEHIND THE CAMPAIGN?

Alun Davies, national officer for the steelworkers’ union Community, said: “Rocketing energy costs are putting the future of our steel industry at risk.

“In some cases steel companies have stopped production, which is not sustainable and threatens jobs in Yorkshire and across the country.

“When the Prime Minister campaigned to leave the EU, he said steelworkers should vote for Brexit so Government could slash energy costs to give us a level playing field with EU producers.

“Two years on from Brexit and Britain’s steelworkers are still waiting for this Government to lift a finger to help us.

“Other Governments in Europe have been acting to support their steel industries, and we want to know why our Government continues to sit on its hands.

“The upcoming budget presents a perfect opportunity for Boris Johnson’s Government to deliver on promises to back British jobs and industry. The question is – will they?”

Last week, steelworkers from steel towns including Rotherham, Scunthorpe and Port Talbot joined cross-party MPs and trade union representatives to demand action from the Government to secure the future of British steelmaking.

WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT SAYING?

A Government spokesman said: “We remain absolutely determined to secure a competitive future for our energy intensive industries, including the steel sector.

“We have in recent years provided them with extensive support, including more than £2bn to help with the costs of energy and to protect jobs.

“Volatile gas prices are a global issue, underscoring the importance of building a strong, home-grown renewable energy sector to further reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.”

The Government delivers electricity price relief schemes for eligible energy intensive industries including steel, he added.

To support closer working between Government, the sector and unions, the Secretary of State reconvened the Steel Council in 2021.

At its fifth meeting last month, the Steel Procurement Taskforce set out the Taskforce’s findings highlighting ways that the steel sector can become more competitive in the UK and globally.

The spokesman said the Government's work to support the industry includes The Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, a £315m fund which aims to support businesses with high energy use to cut their bills and reduce carbon emissions.

It has also provided more than £600m to the steel industry in recent years to help with the costs of electricity.

Other support for the sector has included providing funding to the Materials Processing Institute (MPI) for a research and development programme to increase efficiencies, reduce emissions and increase the industry's competitive edge and providing a £30m Covid emergency loan to Celsa Steel in 2020, securing more than 1,000 jobs, the statement added.

