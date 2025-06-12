Steel City Marketing reveals Sheffield mural by street artist Kid Acne

Steel City Marketing has unveiled a brand-new mural at its city centre office, created by internationally recognised street artist and long-time Sheffield resident Kid Acne.

The artwork is a bold, expressive refresh of the company’s garage doors, replacing the original 2021 mural featuring Kid Acne’s well-known Stabby Women with a brand-new series of playful, animated characters.

“Kid Acne’s art is a brilliant talking point and has created a real feel-good energy - not just for our team when we come to work, but for clients, suppliers, passers-by and even local art lovers,” said Managing Director James Biggin.

Kid Acne Street Art 2025 at the Steel City Marketing Office on New Street, Sheffield.

This new mural features a cast of childlike figures, each dressed in animal-inspired costumes. While visually distinct from the previous street art, the characters retain Kid Acne’s signature style - graphic, bold, and full of personality.

Kid Acne describes the work as an “army of different personalities from different walks of life,” each conveying “different temperaments, different emotions.”

Above the mural, a hand-painted phrase "WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE OUT FAR" adds a poetic narrative to the piece.

“It’s a reference to ‘Where The Wild Things Are’, which was the inspiration for me to start painting kids in animal costumes almost 30 years ago” explains Kid Acne.

Kid Acne Street Art at Steel City Marketing Ltd in Sheffield

“‘OUT FAR’ makes it more poetic, as if they are further out in the wilderness. The costumes are a visual representation of our spirit animals. Of course, these dogs aren't necessarily wild animals, they're more likely domestic pets - but may still have wild tendencies, as we all do at times.”

“We’re so excited to be revealing the new murals,” James adds. “His art has given the space energy and identity. It’s fun, colourful and a great reflection of the creativity of our business.”

Born in Malawi and raised in the UK, Kid Acne - real name Ed Bradbury has worked across Europe and North America, exhibiting in galleries and painting large-scale murals around the world. Despite his global reach, he continues to contribute significantly to Sheffield’s visual and cultural identity.

“We’re so grateful to Kid Acne for returning and creating a brand-new set of characters for our garage shutters” Jenni Burton, marketing executive says. “This project has gone from being a way to deal with graffiti to something that brings a real sense of pride to our team and genuinely lifts people’s spirits.”

Members of the public are welcome to view the mural at Steel City Marketing’s office on New Street, Sheffield, S1 2DN.

Steel City Marketing: 0114 2754150 steel-city.co.uk