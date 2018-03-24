Start-up Sheffield hairdresser hires two and takes pride in firm’s success

A 24-year-old Sheffield hairdresser is celebrating seven months in business after ploughing £13,000 into redecorating the premises and hiring two members of staff.

Lauren Adams decided to go it alone after eight years in the industry and settled on 130 Crookes in the busy student suburb as the perfect spot.

Today she employs Stacey Grayson and Megan Lloyd and can look back on her first few months with pride, she says.

She added: “I wanted a town centre feel because of the footfall but also wanted my customers to be able to park for free. 130 Crookes, Sheffield, was the perfect solution.

“We got the keys to the salon and it was in desperate need of modernisation. We ripped it all to bits. I invested £13,000 to get everything looking perfect. The perfect image in the social media age.

“I remember my first couple of weeks when customers were sparse, I now look around and it fills me with immense with pride.”