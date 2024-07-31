St Luke’s Hospice nominated for two prizes at Sheffield Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Luke’s Hospice has been nominated for two top prizes at the Sheffield Business Awards 2024.

The charity is a finalist in the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Champion category of the awards, which will be announced at a ceremony on October 17 at The Octagon in Sheffield.

The award celebrates initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion throughout an organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Luke’s has also been shortlisted for the Brand Campaign of the Year award in recognition of the charity’s work on its Moor store launch campaign last summer, celebrating the work involved in curating the brand’s unique look and feel, flowing from the shop interior through to bags/tags, social grid, fashion photoshoots and marketing campaigns.

St Luke's has been nominated for two awards

“We’re over the moon to see the efforts of our teams acknowledged as we strive to make St Luke's more inclusive for everyone who uses and is part of our services,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“As a group, we believe that Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace means to cherish the differences amongst employees, focusing on representation, fairness, and equal opportunities for all, in doing so creating a workplace where everyone is able to thrive.

“We strive to make our employment, services, volunteering and events free from barriers and our attitudes free from prejudice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aim to treat everyone as a unique individual and embed EDI in to all of our daily operations, recognising that not only is this the right thing to do, but that in doing so it also helps in building a workplace that is welcoming and promotes growth, development, productivity, and well-being.

“It is brilliant too that the work of our retail team has been recognised in relation to the launch of our Moor shop.

“As the pressure of increased daily running costs continues to grow, our chain of shops is a vitally important part of our income generation to maintain the high standards of patient services for which we are so well known.