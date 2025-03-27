Spring Statement: Sheffield heat hump leader urges government to cut red tape and boost green energy

A Sheffield-based heat pump leader has called on the government to speed up planning reforms that could accelerate the transition to clean energy and drive economic growth.

Daniel Särefjord, CEO of Aira UK, a major player in the heat pump industry, is urging ministers to follow through on their pledge to remove bureaucratic hurdles that are stalling progress. He warns that delays in implementing secondary legislation for heat pump installations in urban areas are holding back the industry at a time when demand is surging.

Aira UK is based at the White Rose Business Park in Sheffield, positioning the company at the heart of the region’s green energy transition.

“The Chancellor talks about tearing down regulatory barriers and creating new jobs, yet over 100 days have passed since the government announced it would remove planning permission for heat pumps in built-up urban areas – a change that only requires secondary legislation to take effect,” Särefjord said. “It is a crucial reform that would accelerate heat pump installations, reduce costs, and cut red tape for millions of households, but despite promises for early 2025, we are still waiting for action.”

Daniel Särefjord, CEO of Aira UK, addresses politicians and policymakers in the Houses of Parliament

Government figures highlight a growing shift toward heat pumps. February 2025 saw 3,567 applications to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), bringing the total number of BUS voucher applications to 72,263 since its inception. Notably, February applications were 69% higher than the same month last year, reflecting an increasing consumer appetite for green heating solutions.

With Treasury documents predicting inflation will peak at 3.8% in July 2025—driven in part by rising gas and electricity prices—Särefjord believes the UK must fully embrace homegrown renewable energy.

“The government must now back homegrown renewables and drive down electricity costs to power the electrification of homes, roads, and industries,” he said. “This will unlock significant growth opportunities and attract global investment into the UK’s booming net zero sector.”

Särefjord argues that the success of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme proves that households are eager to make the switch to clean energy. However, he stresses that the government must take decisive action to ensure that momentum isn’t lost.

“Households are ready to switch to clean energy – the government must now deliver on its promises and lay the necessary legislation to accelerate the heat pump rollout across the UK,” he said.

With Sheffield positioned as a key hub in the UK’s clean energy transition, industry leaders are hoping for swift action to ensure the region remains at the forefront of the green revolution.