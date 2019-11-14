Sponsored: Sheffield manufacturers are Backing Britain at special event in the city

Made in group's CEO and founder Jason Pitt.

Eight business leaders will speak about how manufacturers can promote British industry at steel firm Outokumpu on Friday November 29. They will be followed by networking and a factory tour. Tickets cost just £3. BUY HERE

It is the second event following a launch at RAF Museum Cosford, where Midlands manufacturers discussed how they can back Britain and create a UK manufacturing community.

The year-long campaign aims to act as a beacon of unity and to restore confidence in Britain.

Made in Group founder and director Jason Pitt said: “This is a time for manufacturers to create an example of unity, to inspire and restore confidence in Britain.

“The Backing Britain campaign will visit major cities and towns in the Midlands and Yorkshire over the next 12 months. These events will be open to members and non-members and feature speakers with inspirational stories.”

The eight Sheffield speakers are: Marie Cooper, group CEO of CBE+; David Masters, group managing director of OE Electrics; Lisa Pogson, managing director of Airmaster Air Conditioning; Bradley McBain, managing director of MBA Engineering; Alastair Morris, sales director of Pryor Marking Technology; Allan Joyce, managing director of Balmoral Tanks; Ian Brown, director of Technologies at Teconnex and Ian Holdsworth, managing director of Outokumpu. Mr Holdsworth said he wanted to be part of a campaign to bring positivity to manufacturing in the UK.He added: “I sense many people feel deflated by the downturn and I think this event is a perfect forum to help restore confidence and show we are doing well despite the uncertainty.

“We manufacture in the UK as part of a complex supply chain and strive to offer support in terms of technology through our products, with the aim of giving our UK customers a competitive edge.

“We support Made in Yorkshire and felt it was right be part of the Backing Britain campaign. Supporting UK manufacturing is about sharing best practice and ideas, and any good news, to inspire each other to improve. We are also Backing Britain through investment and employing 580 UK residents.”

David Masters, managing director OE Electrics, said: “We have been a member of Made in Yorkshire for more than two years as it is important for us to network and do everything we can to back UK manufacturing.”