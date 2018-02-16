Sponsored: Digital demystified at free Sheffield Chamber event with Azzure IT

Small and medium-sized businesses in South Yorkshire are being urged to embrace the digital transformation and improve their productivity by one of Yorkshire’s fastest growing tech companies.

As the Sheffield City Region continues to tackle productivity issues, many businesses will be asking where the next wave of productivity improvements will come from.

That’s where a new partnership between Sheffield’s Azzure IT, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and the local business community aims to offer a helping hand.

Azzure IT is a key sponsor of Digitalista – a digital summit on March 12 for smaller businesses, which is hosted by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

To book, go to the Digitalista website

The free event aims to de-mystify the digital transformation with a series of speakers, workshops and advice sessions.

The initiative is designed with leaders of small and medium sized businesses in mind, showcasing how they can take on the digital revolution and reimagine what’s possible for their business.

Craig Such, managing director of Azzure IT, said: “Often referred to as the fourth Industrial Revolution, digital has rapidly become the key to how smaller business can differentiate services, boost productivity, make smarter decisions, improve customer service levels and increase employee collaboration.”

Sam Christmas, commercial partnerships manager at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, believes Digitalista will open the doors to the digital transformation for many of the region’s businesses.

Sam said: “With no sign of slowing down, we’ve seen more change in the last decade than we have in the past 100 years.

“We’re seeing that change affect even the smallest enterprises and customer demands are changing everything, across every industry. That’s why we’re not just talking business transformation; we’re talking digital transformation. “

Azzure IT is one of the North’s fastest growing small tech firms and knows what small to medium sized businesses need to take on the digital revolution and reimagine what’s possible for their growing business.

Craig adds: “We’ve done market research in the sector of smaller businesses and more than 80% of the respondents said that digitalisation is either important or very important.

“With business leaders increasingly recognising the importance of digital technologies, it’s imperative that our region’s smaller businesses also join the next revolution or risk being left behind. “That’s why we’re working together to give them a head start”.

Digitalista is a not for profit initiative and partnership between the regional Chambers of Commerce and the wider business community.

Businesses in the Sheffield City Region are invited to register their attendance for the event as soon as possible as there are a limited number of spaces available.

Date: Monday March 12. Venue: Knowledge Transfer Centre, AMRC, Rotherham.

To book, go to the Digitalista website