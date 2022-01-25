Social impact developers Capital&Centric - who are restoring the Grade II-listed former cutlery works on Milton Street - are on the hunt for a team to set up shop in the ground floor space.

The 1,200 sq.ft unit will be in the historic building and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed brickwork, steel beams and a concrete soffit - the perfect space for an indie café bar serving food and drink, with the option for a bakery or general store.

The space will be accessed from Thomas Street, with a residents’ entrance from one of the Eyewitness Works’ internal courtyard gardens. The space will have the potential for outdoor seating in the summer months on Thomas Street.

It would be ideal for an existing indie business looking to expand, or a newbie with an amazing idea or café bar concept that they want to get off the ground. The space would be ready as early as March 2022.

Tim Heatley, co-founder at Capital&Centric, said: “We’re determined Eyewitness Works will be packed with character and a proper community, fitting for the listed building that brims with social history. The café bar on the ground floor will be the beating heart of that community, situated in a space with bags of original features that capture the charm of the city’s industrial past.

“Sheffield is such a buzzing city, with its own edge and entrepreneurial spirit. We know there’ll be loads of people out there with a dream and real vision for a new business just waiting for the right opportunity. It’ll be a great home for a Sheffield-born venture to get off the ground and become a go-to place for both our residents and visitors. If you have an idea, get in touch.”

Capital&Centric intend to support potential operators through the process of designing and fitting out the space ahead of the café bar opening. People interested in finding more out about the space can get in touch via: [email protected] or visiting www.capitalandcentric.com/projects/eyewitness

Work is currently underway to transform the site into 97 loft apartments and townhouses, with a range of different properties and interior design styles being developed. Properties will be launched for sale next summer, with the project expected to be finished toward the end of the year.

The £21 million regeneration project will restore the two Grade II listed buildings, keeping their original charm.

Residents will be able to enjoy centuries-old features such as the 40ft chimney, a 150 year old friction screw press, Victorian safes, exposed brickwork and impressive timber roof structure. Outside space will be provided with private courtyards and a cobbled street, draped with festoon lighting and lined with trees and foliage.