Every crane on Sheffield’s skyline represents a decision to invest - and behind every decision is a relationship.

It’s not about bricks and mortar, it’s about making people understand what a great city this is. Every investment says, ‘I believe in this location’.

Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Property Association aims to build those relationships at a time when the sector is enjoying its best period in 40 years, with brisk sales of multi-million pound buildings, record demand from business and record rents.

In the 18 months since it was established the S-PA has grown to 47 members and includes some of the biggest names in business.

It has a strong partnership with Sheffield City Council at a time of unprecedented cuts and is fully aware of its potential – indeed responsibility – to help grow the economy, create jobs and boost business rates.

A tram on High Street

For the first time in many years the public and private sector have to work together in a way that’s been alien for decades, so we can look after the most vulnerable.

The S-PA pools the expertise of members to ensure the city can respond to and predict changes in the market, policies and lifestyles to ensure quality schemes that make Sheffield attractive to investors.

And it is raising Sheffield’s profile, building relationships with people who manage trillion pound funds and speaking with one voice to those who have come to find out more.

The S-PA is the only property association outside London, bringing strong links with the capital. It comes as London is overheating and we are seeing funds looking north.

Meanwhile, city centre living continues to boom as investors seek to benefit from a strong economy, good governance and a unique property eco-system which has primed this great city for success.

It’s the first time there’s been representation that brings all of that thinking and those companies together to try and promote the very best outcomes in every aspect.

