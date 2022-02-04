Special Henderson's Relish bottles boost Sheffield Children's Hospital by £5,000

The eye-catching bottle design was created by local illustrator Oli Frape, who was also the artist behind the Hendo’s Bear, which formed one of 60 large bears on display across Sheffield last summer.

To celebrate their involvement in the arts trail, packaging company Amberley Labels devised a process to create thousands of different combinations of Oli’s hand-drawn lettering, ensuring every bottle was unique.

The limited-edition bottles were available to purchase in independent retailers across Sheffield as well as online.

The limited edition Henderson's bottle for the Bears of Sheffield.

Henderson’s Relish general manager, Matt Davies, said: “Henderson’s Relish has a long association with The Children’s Hospital Charity, and we were delighted to support the Bears of Sheffield with our own Hendo’s Bear.

“Thanks to the support of the Sheffield public and many independent shops in the city, we were able to sell more than 2,000 of our limited-edition Bears of Sheffield bottles of Henderson’s Relish, which has enabled us to make this donation to Sheffield Children’s.”

Fundraising throughout the trail as well as events and the grand auction have seen more than £750,000 raised to help Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, with the total expected to rise further.

The project completed The Children’s Hospital Charity’s three-year appeal to transform the Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s.

Oli Frape's Henderson's Relish Bear on display last summer.

Patients have already moved onto the ward, and it will be complete later this year as finishing touches, including bespoke artwork for patients and families, are being installed over the coming weeks by the Charity’s arts programme, Artfelt.

The new ward includes larger bedrooms, a playroom which is in the heart of the ward and improved spaces for parents to stay with their children.

Illustrator Oli Frape added: “I’ve been amazed by the amounts of money raised, not just from the limited-edition bottles, but from the whole Bears of Sheffield project. To me, it says a lot about the kind support and generosity of the people of Sheffield.”