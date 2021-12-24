A premium range of 25 handcrafted traditional, speciality, hot eating and bespoke pies will grace the newly revamped delicatessen counter in the iconic food halls alongside an array of artisanal products.

The multi-award winning pie maker will supply 120g Dinky Topped Pies; 120g, 200g and 450g Traditional Pork Pies; 200g and 450g Speciality Pork Pies, as well as a selection of bespoke cutting pies. The range of bespoke products includes a 260g Limited Edition Christmas Turkey, Cranberry and Sausage Pie and a 2.7kg Stilton, Apple & Pear Pork Pie ready for the festive season.

The food counter at Harrods featuring Toppings pies

All of the products are made with locally sourced, high quality ingredients and British quality assured pork meat in Yorkshire.

Matthew Topping, Sales Director at The Topping Pie Company said: “We are incredibly proud to supply such an iconic luxury department store with our handcrafted Yorkshire-made products. We know that Harrods shoppers are incredibly discerning and look for the very best quality and taste, so we are delighted to introduce a taste of Yorkshire to the revamped deli counter in time for the festive period and beyond.

“This latest contract comes after an incredibly challenging few years where the impact of the pandemic forced us to change our business model overnight and adapt quickly. As the UK food and drink industry faced a changing and challenging marketplace, we focussed on our quality local customer-base through online sales, as well as supplying our premium products to high quality retailers and independents.”

The company has a main base in Doncaster but also sell their pies from a number of locations in Sheffield including Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and KMB Butchers at Hallam.

Doncaster's very own Toppings pies at Harrods