South Yorkshire’s International Trade Conference Returns Next Month

The South Yorkshire International Trade Conference returns bigger and better this year and takes place on July 3.

Led by Sheffield International Trade Centre, part of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, the conference is the go-to event for organisations looking to support their international trade aspirations.

This year’s conference builds on the success of the inaugural South Yorkshire International Trade Conference (SYITC) which took place last November.

Taking place at the OEC Sheffield, Penistone Road, businesses in the region are invited to join this year’s conference for a collaborative experience of knowledge sharing, importing and exporting best practices, as well as a unique opportunity to hear, interact, and network with a cross section of industry experts.

Attendees can expect a dedicated Exhibition Centre featuring 16+ organisations with products and services to support their import and export functions, a main stage with 7+ industry expert guest speakers and featured topic discussion, a panel Q&A discussion hosted by the British Chambers of Commerce and networking opportunities with delegates and international organisations.

The Q&A panel will be hosted by Liam Smyth (Director of Trade Facilitation from the British Chambers of Commerce) and will welcome insight from Dina Tchernych (International Logistics Manager from Crating Solutions), Jeremiah Nguru (Managing Director of Harvey Pharma), Tom Janion (Managing Director of Trek-Group) and Charles Turner DL (Master Cutler and Managing Director of Durham Duplex).

Other industry expert guest speakers present at the conference will be John Chiswell (Cross-Border Solutions Manager EMEA) and Connor Kirkland (Regional Sales Manager) from Avalara Europe exploring VAT Compliance: Customs Duties and Import Taxes, Michael Boulanger (CEO) from RM Boulanger discussing Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and Karen Greenwood (Senior Underwriter) from Newable Finance on Access to UK Export Finance.

Addresses will also feature Oliver Coppard (South Yorkshire Mayor), Louisa Harrison-Walker (CEO of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce) and Nick Patrick (Director of International Trade at Sheffield International Trade Centre).

Nick Patrick, Director of the International Trade Centre, said: "We are thrilled to bring the South Yorkshire International Trade Conference back to the region next month. The interest for this event underpins the importance for this regions global reach.

“Last year’s conference was a huge success and we can’t wait to build on that momentum, presenting another unique opportunity for organisations in our region to gain valuable insights and foster the connections required to succeed in the global marketplace. This is important now more than ever.

“We can’t wait to welcome delegates on the day and shout about all the great opportunities happening here in South Yorkshire."

This year’s conference is kindly headline sponsored by Avalara.

Sacha Wilson, Senior Director – EMEA at Avalara, said: “The South Yorkshire International Trade Conference is incredibly important. Not only does it allow us as a region to celebrate what we’re already doing well, it provides organisations with routes to find out how they can improve their international trade and collaborate with others in the region.

“We are dedicated to helping businesses make the most of opportunities overseas and conferences like this are a big part of that. We’re super proud to be sponsoring this year’s event.”

Associate sponsors include Business Sheffield, Sheffield Business School (Sheffield Hallam University), The Woodland Group and RM Boulanger.

The event is brought to the region by Sheffield International Trade Centre, part of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, the British Chambers of Commerce, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Sacha Wilson, Senior Director - EMEA at Avalara

Lastly, exhibitors include Professional Energy People, PAB Communications, Newable, Fragomen, Synergy in Trade, Intralink Group, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Business Doncaster, South Yorkshire Chambers, Business Sheffield, Sheffield Business School (Sheffield Hallam University), and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.