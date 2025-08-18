South Yorkshire to host landmark national summit to drive clean energy superpower ambition

A landmark national summit will bring leaders from industry, policy and academia to South Yorkshire to accelerate the nation’s ambition of becoming a global clean energy superpower.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free-to-attend UK Clean Energy Summit 2025, hosted by the University of Sheffield and its Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), will be held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on 11 and 12 September.

As the UK government advances its mission to make energy cheap, clean and secure, the summit will focus on accelerating the journey to net-zero while stimulating economic growth, creating high-value jobs and attracting significant investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference and exhibition will explore the role of research and development, industry innovation and effective government policy in achieving the UK’s clean energy goals.

UK Clean Energy Summit 2025

Speakers at the summit include:

Ruth Todd: Operations and Supply Chain Director, Rolls-Royce SMR

Tom Greatrex: Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association and former Shadow Energy Minister

Rob Gilbert, Director of Supply Chain, Great British Energy

Steve Foxley: Chief Executive of the Offshore Renewables Energy Catapult

Mark Stolze, Regional Lead for Sustainability Engagement, Boeing

Oliver Coppard: South Yorkshire Mayor

Professor Koen Lamberts, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield who will be speaking at the event, said: “This national summit will address some of the most pressing questions facing the UK right now: how do we capitalise on the economic dividend of clean energy, how does the transition create real jobs and investment and how can we all unlock genuine growth and achieve ongoing sustainability?

“We are committed to working in lockstep with our many partners, harnessing our world-leading clean energy research and innovation to answer these critical questions as we advance our shared ambition of becoming a global clean energy superpower.”

The choice of Magna as the summit venue is particularly symbolic. This unique events space, set within a former industrial steelworks, is located near the M1 in the heart of South Yorkshire - a region boasting the UK's largest clean-tech cluster. The summit will showcase the latest advancements from both industry and academia across a diverse clean energy landscape, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small modular reactors (SMRs)

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF)

Industrial decarbonisation

The hydrogen supply chain

Offshore wind

Professor Ben Morgan, interim Chief Executive Officer at the AMRC, also a speaker at the event, said: “The UK Clean Energy Summit 2025 is more than a conference; it’s a powerful convening of minds dedicated to turning the nation’s net zero ambition into a reality.

“At the AMRC, we're already putting our manufacturing expertise to work on clean technologies like SMRs, hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels to build a safe, secure and clean energy future for all. But to truly accelerate this transition, collaboration is key.

“The summit will bring together brilliant people from industry, policy and academia to focus on the massive opportunity that the clean energy transition presents for the UK to prosper – drive economic growth, create high-value jobs and collectively shape our clean energy future.”

Attendees can expect a programme featuring keynote speeches from political and industry leaders and panel discussions. These sessions will delve into the major challenges and opportunities for unlocking substantial growth and ensuring long-term sustainability within the clean energy sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant focus will also be placed on the vital role that UK regions, particularly those in the North, can play in driving the clean energy transition. The summit will provide ample opportunities for networking among delegates, culminating in a special dinner featuring a soon to be announced high-profile speaker.

The UK Clean Energy Summit is hosted by the University of Sheffield and its Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). The University is renowned for its world-leading clean energy research and development, collaborating closely with industry partners to build a greener future, create jobs and drive economic growth. The event is further supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, underscoring a strong shared commitment to regional and national progress in clean energy.

Book now: https://cleanenergysummit2025.uk/