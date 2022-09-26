An eco-friendly tech firm which works to produce green hydrogen from water and renewable electricity was also recognised on the night.

The Education Initiative of the Year Award, sponsored by Hallam FM, recognised educators who raise awareness and understanding of sustainability.

Schools’ Climate Education South Yorkshire, which aims to promote and educate students about climate emergencies, took the honour.

It encourages schools to include climate education in all areas of the curriculum. It supports students, teachers and schools on their journey, helping them to reduce carbon emissions in their school communities and improve their local environment.

AESSEAL plc’s apprenticeship scheme to help the younger generation find work in a difficult jobs market was also recognised.

The Manufacturing Award, sponsored by the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), recognised businesses which have implemented a successul sustainability strategy in the drive to become net-zero.

ITM Power, a research driven technology company that designs and manufactures electrolysis equipment to produce green hydrogen from water and renewable electricity, took home this award.

It aims for a world free of fossil fuels where each and every one of us can enjoy the benefits of a net zero society such as energy security and clean air.

Instantprint, which is based in Rotherham and has empowered more than 770,000 UK businesses since its formation in 2009, was highly commended in this category.

It is dedicated to offering a fast service and sustainably sourced printed materials, and has recently achieved Carbon Neutral certification as part of its broader sustainability strategy.