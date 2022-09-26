South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards: Climate emergency project and ITM Power's green energy tech honoured
A mission to educate and engage students about the climate emergencies facing our planet was a big winner at the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards.
An eco-friendly tech firm which works to produce green hydrogen from water and renewable electricity was also recognised on the night.
The Education Initiative of the Year Award, sponsored by Hallam FM, recognised educators who raise awareness and understanding of sustainability.
Schools’ Climate Education South Yorkshire, which aims to promote and educate students about climate emergencies, took the honour.
Most Popular
-
1
How takeaway Chubbys earned legendary status - and became a must at the end of a big night out in Sheffield
-
2
Sheffield shops: Nine popular stores that have closed recently or are set to close
-
3
Mother Hubbard's: Hundreds due to grab catch of the day at new Sheffield chippy offering 45p fish and chips
It encourages schools to include climate education in all areas of the curriculum. It supports students, teachers and schools on their journey, helping them to reduce carbon emissions in their school communities and improve their local environment.
AESSEAL plc’s apprenticeship scheme to help the younger generation find work in a difficult jobs market was also recognised.
The Manufacturing Award, sponsored by the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), recognised businesses which have implemented a successul sustainability strategy in the drive to become net-zero.
ITM Power, a research driven technology company that designs and manufactures electrolysis equipment to produce green hydrogen from water and renewable electricity, took home this award.
It aims for a world free of fossil fuels where each and every one of us can enjoy the benefits of a net zero society such as energy security and clean air.
Instantprint, which is based in Rotherham and has empowered more than 770,000 UK businesses since its formation in 2009, was highly commended in this category.
It is dedicated to offering a fast service and sustainably sourced printed materials, and has recently achieved Carbon Neutral certification as part of its broader sustainability strategy.
The other finalists in the Manufacturing category were: BIDBI - Bag it Don’t Bin It, a textile printer founded in 2007 with the environment in mind, which works with trusted partners internationally who are Fairtrade registered, and has more than 30,000 clients around the world; and Iceotope Technologies, the global leader in precision immersion cooling technology, whose environmentally efficient technology reduces energy and water required to cool data centre servers and contributes toward the achievement of net-zero emissions for the data centre industry.