South Yorkshire refurbished industrial warehouse unit available for occupation

A 68,195 ft energy efficient South Yorkshire warehouse is now available for occupation after a comprehensive brown to green refurbishment programme was completed.

Owner Blue Coast Capital has fully refurbished Midway One on Fields End Business Park in Goldthorpe to include total modernisation of the premises, upgraded office accommodation, LED lighting to the warehouse and EV charging.

Following the refurbishment, the detached industrial and warehouse unit has now achieved the highest Energy Performance Rating (EPC) of A meaning the property is extremely energy efficient indicating lower energy usage and potential savings on utility bills for occupiers.

Midway One, provides a modern detached industrial/warehouse unit with ancillary office accommodation and, is set within a secure, self contained site with a 50m yard.

Midway One, Rotherham

The premises which have the benefit of 10m eaves and ground and dock level loading are immediately available to let with the landlord also willing to consider a sale.

John Stacey, Managing Director – UK Real Estate at Blue Coast Capital, said: “We have been focusing on executing a brown to green strategy within the urban logistics sector and our refurbishment has been focused on improving the environmental credentials of this asset as part of our wider value-add strategy. Properties with an EPC rating of A are considered to be among the best in terms of energy performance, making them more attractive to potential occupiers.

“Given the potential round-the-clock operations of an occupier implementing energy-efficient practices is essential and this can be supported by the building. This was important to achieve when we committed to the refurbishment.”

Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank, which is marketing the development, said: “The strategic location of this site between Rotherham and Barnsley offers close proximity to major regional centres in South Yorkshire and further afield, as well as access to major road networks for national distribution.”

Dani Raunjak from CBRE added: “The extensive refurbishment has brought this development up to modern day standards offering an occupier the highest environmental rating as well as a central South Yorkshire location with huge potential.”

The premises also have 600 kva power supply and can be used for both warehousing and manufacturing uses.

Midway One is located within Goldthorpe, fronting the Dearne Valley Parkway (A635). The unit benefits from access to both the A1(M) to the east, and Junction 36 M1 motorway to the west, providing direct access to Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and Leeds and Wakefield to the North.

Goldthorpe is an established industrial location at the boundary of Barnsley and Rotherham. The area is already home to a range of regional and national occupiers including Aldi, Portwest, True Refrigeration, Stanton Logistics and SolarFrame.

Around 7.9m people live within an hour’s drive of Midway One with 23.4 per cent of the Barnsley population working in manufacturing and logistics, against a national average of 13 per cent.

Support from Barnsley Metropolitan Council’s Enterprising Barnsley team is available including guidance on access to finance, recruitment and training.

For further information on Midway One contact Rebecca Schofield or Harry Orwin-Allen at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750 or Dani Raunjak of CBRE 0113 394800