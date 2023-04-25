News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire mum wins battle for refund after surprise transfer to energy firm Ovo

A South Yorkshire mum has received all her money back - plus £50 - after a two-month fight with an energy firm.

By David Walsh
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

Christine Angel has been given £183.64 by SSE Energy Services after she was ‘migrated’ to Ovo from SSE Energy without her knowledge.

She turned to The Star after Ovo said it was unable to help her during the process. Thousands of people have reported similar problems, a Facebook page called ‘SSE/OVO Complaints’ has 6,300 members.

Christine, of Chantry Place, Kiveton Park, was attempting to leave SSE when Ovo took £56 from her account. The refund also includes the £118 she was in credit and £50 to say ‘sorry’.

Christine Angel was shocked at being transferred without her knowledge and dismayed at Ovo's inability to help her.Christine Angel was shocked at being transferred without her knowledge and dismayed at Ovo's inability to help her.
She said: “It is just a shame it had to go this far. Thanks so much to The Star for your help.”

“Why is it Ovo can’t pay it back as efficiently as they took it?” asked Christine.

An Ovo spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry to Ms Angel for the delay refunding her credit balance. This has now been completed and we’ve issued a goodwill amount in apology for the inconvenience caused.”

Thousands have reported problems in the switch, a Facebook page called ‘SSE/OVO Complaints’ has 6,300 members.Thousands have reported problems in the switch, a Facebook page called ‘SSE/OVO Complaints’ has 6,300 members.
