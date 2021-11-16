Mr Jarvis receives £79,000-a-year as the region’s mayor.

He also has a second job - as MP for Barnsley Central - for which he gets £81,932-a-year.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Dan Jarvis.

Figures from TheyWorkForYou.com show he also received two donations of £12,500 from a company called MPM Connect, headquartered at the address of director Peter Hearn, a wealthy businessman based in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

The total in salaries and donations is £185,932.

Mr Jarvis also received an advance of £5,312.50 for his autobiography ‘Long Way Home: Love, Life, Death, and Everything in Between’.

And he made £1,550 undertaking 20 surveys for polling companies including Ipsos and YouGov, according to TheyWorkForYou.com.

Dan Jarvis income 2021. Graphic: Beth Kirkbride.

HOW MANY HOURS A WEEK DOES HE DO?

Mr Jarvis has been mayor since 2018 and says he works seven days-a-week ‘way beyond an average working week’ to ‘successfully fulfil’ both jobs.

He is standing down in May next year stating doing two jobs was never sustainable long term.

He has only been paid a mayoral salary since February and previously did it unpaid for two-and-a-half years.

WHAT DOES HE DO WITH THE MONEY?

Mr Jarvis says he puts in 30 hours-a-week as mayor and uses the £79,000 salary to support this work and good causes too. No breakdown of the figures was given.

In a letter to The Star, he wrote they were charities and good causes including local organisations ‘that supported communities through the toughest of times and national charities that hold a special place in my heart’.

He added: “These include a very significant donation to Cancer Research UK and a series of donations to support a range of organisations and causes including Weston Park Cancer Charity, The Woodland Trust, English Heritage, National Trust, The Royal British Legion, a local schools competition, a local school, a local football team, a local council Mayors charity. Further donations will be made over the coming months.

“Additionally, I have launched a tree planting scheme, allowing schools, community groups, churches and sports clubs to receive a tree or trees for their grounds, absolutely free of charge.

“The costs of this scheme will be entirely met from the Mayoral Salary. I have already committed to planting many trees across South Yorkshire and I look forward to working with a wide range of groups.”

