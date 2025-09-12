South Yorkshire marketing agency invited to join global leaders at California digital event

Award winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective will be sharing knowledge with the world’s leading digital companies in California this month.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objective’s Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson and Digital Marketing Manager Ben Shaw have been invited to speak at Hero Conf 2025, which will be held in San Diego, California, on September 23 and 24.

And they will be taking part in exclusive group discussions to share industry hot topics with others in similar roles - including representatives of Google Ads, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, Amazon Advertising and Apple Ads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hero Conf is the largest independent global event dedicated to digital marketing, PPC and paid social media.

Objective’s Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson

Each year the event brings together the biggest names in the industry to discuss the most effective marketing strategies and technologies.

“It is a great honour to be representing South Yorkshire at such an important international event,” said Carl.

“We are proud to be the only B2B marketing agency from our region to be invited to California to speak alongside Google, META, X, TikTok, Amazon and Apple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we return from San Diego, which is now recognised as launchpad city for startups in software development, AI, biotech and cybersecurity, we will be in the unique position to be able to discuss the latest digital marketing techniques and technologies with B2B clients here in Yorkshire.”

“Working so closely with the biggest digital marketing and technology companies allows us to better understand the latest developments, and how they can help Yorkshire businesses generate more B2B sales leads.”

During their time in California, Carl and Ben will be vlogging, creating social media content and providing live updates on their progress via Objective’s social channels.

To follow on from Hero Conf, the Objective team are hosting events in Sheffield and Leeds to share their findings from California with Yorkshire businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully delivers board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.