AES Engineering’s ‘£29 million by 2029’ pledge was made in the run-up to the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 1.

And it underscores the growing recognition that businesses will have a potentially huge influence on the success of efforts to limit global warming, according to managing director, Chris Rea.

He said: “By committing to take the global company beyond net zero and explaining how we are going to do it, we believe we will provide a road map for other companies and organisations who share our concern about ethical, balanced and sustainable development.”

The firm has already gone beyond net zero in the UK and hopes to hit the same standard globally as early as next year, he added.

But now it plans to go further, with £29 million of investment designed to set a new ‘gold standard’ in the battle against global warming.

It builds on the company’s backing of the Betterworld.Solutions campaign, aimed at encouraging industry to adopt investment policies that prevent global warming.

Mr Rea has appealed to other business leaders to speak out and share their own positive messages on how to tackle the climate crisis.

He added: “Please make your voice heard - speaking to staff, colleagues and when using social media or other communication channels.

“When the future of your children and grandchildren is at stake it is better to say, and do too much, than not enough.”

The company plans to invest in solar panels, battery storage and other energy-saving measures, he added.

