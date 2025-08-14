South Yorkshire manager named as best in the country for quality

A site manager overseeing the construction of Barratt Homes’ Thornberry Gardens development in Dinnington has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Tom Hemingway (34) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

The kitchen and dining area inside a typical show home at Thornberry Gardens

Tom has now won his first Pride in the Job Award after only two and a half years with Barratt Homes.

Tom said: “Winning a Pride in the Job Award has been my main focus ever since I started at Thornberry Gardens. Having just missed out last year, it feels that extra bit sweet now.

“Thornberry Gardens has been my favourite site that I’ve worked on throughout my career. Everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet in regards to taking great pride in what they do, which shows in the quality homes we produce.

“This award is first and foremost a team effort, and there are so many people to thank including our previous contracts manager, Steve Jordan, and current contracts manager, Liam Pettet, who are multiple award winners themselves and are a great guiding hand. My fantastic assistant site manager, Emma Oliver, also deserves her recognition. The work she puts in doesn’t go unnoticed and I wouldn’t have won the award without her.”

Award winning site manager, Tom Hemingway

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of Tom for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Thornberry Gardens and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website.