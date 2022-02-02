South Yorkshire Housing Association borrows £50m to build hundreds of new homes and insulate others

South Yorkshire Housing Association has borrowed £50m to build 620 new homes and insulate others.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 6:54 am

The organisation, headquartered in Sheffield, says it will build the houses over the next five years. It will also use the cash to ‘roll out’ plans to achieve zero carbon across its 6,000 properties.

Robert Young, finance director at South Yorkshire Housing Association, said: “Ultimately, we serve local communities by building properties that create genuine social value, and this funding package from NatWest is really helping us bring our vision to life.

Read More

Read More
John Lewis Sheffield: Supporters of £100m 'home of football' attraction urge cou...

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

South Yorkshire Housing Association is based on Rockingham Street in Sheffield.

“We hope to enhance local communities by delivering on our promise to provide sustainable homes at affordable rents.

“The bank’s backing is also helping us transition towards decarbonisation, in line with national targets of becoming carbon zero by 2050. This can only be achieved through the creation of truly sustainable properties, and we will look to deliver this by adding to our portfolio and upgrading our existing properties.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Housing association hit by ‘cyber-incident’

BUSINESS NEWS: Rolls-Royce issues call for factory sites

BUSINESS NEWS: £1bn hydrogen firm set to make first profit in 2025

NEWS: No plans to water down parking ban proposal says councillor

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

SheffieldRolls-Royce