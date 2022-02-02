The organisation, headquartered in Sheffield, says it will build the houses over the next five years. It will also use the cash to ‘roll out’ plans to achieve zero carbon across its 6,000 properties.

Robert Young, finance director at South Yorkshire Housing Association, said: “Ultimately, we serve local communities by building properties that create genuine social value, and this funding package from NatWest is really helping us bring our vision to life.

South Yorkshire Housing Association is based on Rockingham Street in Sheffield.

“We hope to enhance local communities by delivering on our promise to provide sustainable homes at affordable rents.

“The bank’s backing is also helping us transition towards decarbonisation, in line with national targets of becoming carbon zero by 2050. This can only be achieved through the creation of truly sustainable properties, and we will look to deliver this by adding to our portfolio and upgrading our existing properties.”