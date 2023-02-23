A booming South Yorkshire glazing company is creating 17 jobs due to the cost of energy crisis.

Granada Secondary Glazing is on track for its best-ever year as householders scramble to save money on heating. The firm employs 68 and intends to reach 85 over the coming financial year.

Based on Campbell Way, Dinnington, it makes units which fit behind single-glazed windows and improve thermal insulation by 65 per cent, it is claimed.

Managing director Craig Robertson said: “There’s so much talk about escalating energy prices, yet many households don’t even realise that they are missing out on a simple and cost-effective way of insulating their homes.”

Alexander Stafford MP with Craig Robertson, managing director at Granada Secondary Glazing.

It is estimated three million houses remain single glazed because of cost or heritage restrictions and ‘countless’ commercial buildings, he added. The company believes Government can do more to incentivise homeowners to spend and invited local MP Alexander Stafford to tour its factory, meet staff and explore ways legislation could be changed.

Alexander Stafford, MP For Rother Valley, said: “It was fantastic to visit Granada Secondary Glazing, an innovative and fast-growing business right in the heart of my constituency of Rother Valley. The company is manufacturing a product that could potentially drive down everyone’s energy bills, and I hope that my visit can generate some interest in secondary glazing amongst local residents.”

