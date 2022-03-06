The GMB said its members at Cadent had turned down a 4% pay offer, pointing out it was well below RPI inflation of 7.8%.

Cadent distributes gas to 11 million homes and businesses throughout the North West, West Midlands, East Midlands, South Yorkshire, East of England and North London.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer, said: "Like everyone up and down the country, the cost of living crisis is hitting Cadent workers hard.

"Cadent has reduced the pay and conditions for new staff in recent years and this has come back to bite them.

"People are leaving and those remaining have had enough of low pay and poor conditions for skilled work.

"Cadent workers aren't going to sit back and let their skills be devalued.

"They keep gas flowing into people's homes.

"It's skilled and hazardous work and Cadent needs to value its employees and give them a better pay rise."