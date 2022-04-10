South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: sponsor says apprentices bring positive impact to businesses of all sizes

As an organisation with roots in every city, town and community in Yorkshire, Openreach says it is very proud to support The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards for the fifth year running.

A spokesperson said: “More than 2,800 of our people live and work in the region – including more than 760 in South Yorkshire – and we’re working hard to deliver great connectivity throughout the region.

“Key to this is our ever-growing number of apprentices who bring fresh ideas, thinking and talent into our business. This year alone we’re recruiting 200 new apprentices in Yorkshire and more than 3,000 UK-wide, who will be trained to build and connect customers to our Full Fibre broadband network.

“We’ve already built the network to more than half a million homes and businesses in Yorkshire and have announced plans to build tens of thousands more.

“Our apprentices will be at the heart of the build and we want to make sure that as a company we represent the communities we serve. We’ve committed to building a more diverse and inclusive team in an industry that’s traditionally been very white, male dominated. Last year, we attracted 600 women into trainee engineering roles – more than double the previous year.

“The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, and others like them, are important because they recognise the value of apprenticeships and the positive impact they bring to businesses of all sizes. Apprentices get to earn while they learn while their employers reap the benefits of new talent, increased productivity and staff retention amongst many other things. It’s also just a great thing to celebrate a job well done.”

