South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: NOCN Group 'excited to see work that region's training organisations have been doing’

The awards sponsors

The deadline for entries is this Thursday so there are still a few days to get your entries in.

NOCN Group is delighted to be sponsoring the Training Provider/Programme of the Year Award at this year’s South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

The Training Provider/Programme of the Year Award is an opportunity for colleges and training providers within the region to show how they deliver excellence in their apprenticeship training programmes. Entries into the category should include details of the programme and testimonials from apprentices and employers who have worked with the organisation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been at the forefront of apprenticeship delivery since the introduction of apprenticeship standards, a spokesperson for NOCN Group said they were excited to see examples of the work that training organisations in the region have been doing.

Join us in a celebration of apprenticeships. Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves,their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

The 13 award categories are: SME Employer of the Year (0-249), sponsored by Doncaster College; Large Employer of the Year (250+) sponsored by Barnsley College; Diversity and Inclusion Programme sponsored by Openreach; Mentor of the Year; Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Gradconsult; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Education & Skills Consultancy Ltd; Rising Star sponsored by Amazon; Business & Law Apprentice of the Year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year sponsored by The Royal Navy; Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Henry Boot PLC; Hospitality and Visitor Economy Apprentice of the Year sponsored by The Source Academy; IT & Digital Marketing Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Learning Curve; and Training Provider/Programme of the Year sponsored by NOCN Group.

Further information can be viewed on the event website www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.