South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Finalists revealed for region's apprentice honours

After receiving all your nominations, the judges were tasked with reading through all the information supplied and finally met to discuss, review and decide upon our shortlisted finalists. Our fifth annual event will highlight how apprentices are leading the way for many businesses, while carving out wonderful careers with bright futures.

Apprenticeships are far from new bu they are playing an increasingly important role for young people who seize the opportunity to learn and get that all-important foot in the door.

The awards night to be held on Thursday June 23 at Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel & Spa, will be a very special celebration of apprentices, but also the employers and training providers who make this possible and support the apprentices in their journey.

The sponsors of the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards

Special thanks go to our panel of judges: Neil Williams from Amazon; Michaela Roberts of NOCN; Amy Walker from Openreach; and Rachel Salmon from Gradconsult.

Our 2022 finalists are:

Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year

Adrian Salatowski (CWE LTD); Emily Hunt (Iceotope Technologies Limited); Gabriella Spencer (Stanley Black & Decker); James Shaw (Iceotope Technologies Limited); Lewis Whitworth (Enzygo Limited); and Samuel Thomas Redgrave (Nifty Lift).

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Charlotte Watts-Hale (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust); Emma Driver (Sothall Medical Centre); Natalie Cain (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust – Integrated Care Team Therapy); and Polly Cook (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust).

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Adrian Salatowski (CWE LTD); Caitlin Jones (The Cooperative); Emily Hunt (Iceotope Technologies Limited); James Shaw (Iceotope Technologies Limited); and Jenny Asquith (Mirage Ltd)

Hospitality & Leisure Apprentice of the Year

To be announcedIntermediate Apprentice of the Year

Bailey Thorpe (Business Energy Direct (UK) Ltd); Becky Duffy (ESC Global Ltd); Evie Concannon (Yella Brick Road); Joshua Longden (Candlelight Ltd); and Lewis Brayford (Doncaster Rotherham & District Motor Trades G T A Ltd).

IT and Digital Marketing Apprentice of the Year

Danny Henman (Good With Devices Ltd); Elliot Hulbert (Resolve); Kevin Striker (The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust); Sophia Ward (Blenheim Park Estates); and Tom Cutts (Cloud9 Fulfilment Limited).

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Georgia Walker (Medical and Legal Admin Services) (MLAS); Jake Turner (Equans Ltd); and Phoebe Wood (MultiWebMarketing).

Mentor of the Year

Kerith Hirst (Medical and Legal Admin Services) (MLAS); Micky Arter (Candlelight Products Ltd); Roy Stenson (St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd); and Stephen Slingsby (ESC Global Ltd)

Rising Star

Adrian Salatowski (CWE); Aneeka Zarar (Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau Ltd); Bailey Robinson (Albion Valves UK) (Ltd); Becky Duffy (ESC Global Limited); Chloe Anne Carnall (Carterknowle and Dore Medical Practice); and Ellie Huntington (Medical and Legal Admin Services) (MLAS).

Diversity & Inclusion Award

ESC Global Ltd; and YAB Ltd.

SME Employer of the Year

EDGE; ESC Global Ltd; Medical and Legal Admin Services (MLAS); Multi Web Marketing; and Resolve.

Large Employer of the Year

Doncaster Council; McDonald’s/Cara Restaurants Ltd; and St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Doncaster College & University Centre; Sheffield Hallam University; The Source Academy; and Whyy? Change Limited