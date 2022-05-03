South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Entries close this week

Tony Shaw

Our extended deadline means entries close at 4pm today (Wednesday) for you to name those who should be honoured.

Henry Boot Construction are delighted to be sponsoring the Engineering/ Manufacturing/ Construction Apprentice of the Year at this year’s South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Tony Shaw joined Henry Boot Construction as a trainee technician in 1985, gaining experience in production planning and project management, allowing him to progress through the ranks including a regional manager position before being appointed as operations director in January 2013.

Tony was in this position for over eight years before replacing Simon Carr CBE as the managing director of Henry Boot Construction in July 2021.

Away from the business, Tony has a range of external appointments including non-executive director of the National Federation of Builders (NFB) and director of the Yorkshire Builders Federation (YBF).

Join us in a celebration of apprenticeships. Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud family members.

We have 13 award categories to choose from, for more details simply visit the event website https://www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/

