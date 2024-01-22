The hunt is on for the best young talent and employers as we proudly announce the return of the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Following the resounding success of the 2023 event, this year's edition promises to be even more spectacular, featuring 14 categories that pay homage to the exceptional apprenticeship network thriving across the region.

Last year, we were privileged to host more than 300 people at a gala awards event at Magna in Rotherham. Energy and enthusiasm filled the air as we collectively celebrated the apprenticeship community’s remarkable achievements and contributions.

This year, the ceremony will be a must-attend event for anyone involved with apprenticeships. Sheffield Forgemasters is the headline sponsor.

Seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in South Yorkshire!

All apprentices can apply, as well as their employers, colleges, training providers and even proud loved ones.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their own teams and trainers.

For those needing assistance in preparing their entries, our FREE 40-minute crash course is a valuable resource. Gain insights into category criteria, understand what the judges are looking for, and receive top tips for compiling a compelling entry. The virtual course is at 10 am on Friday March. Register here: https://www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/

Pictured: Diversity and Inclusion winners Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau Ltd, with Jill Coyle and Alice Marren in 2023.

Join us for the seventh annual apprenticeship awards! Register and commence your journey by visiting the event website at https://www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/ before the closing deadline at 6pm on Thursday, March 21st.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday May 23, at Magna, Rotherham.

Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink sponsored by Magna, providing an excellent opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinner is served and the awards ceremony begins.

Should you have any enquiries not covered on the website, please reach out to our friendly events team at [email protected]. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of South Yorkshire's apprenticeship community with you!

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by University of Sheffield

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year