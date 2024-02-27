South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024: How to craft a winning entry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you're an apprentice, an employer committed to nurturing talent, or a training provider shaping the workforce of tomorrow, our prestigious South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards offer a golden opportunity to step into the limelight and showcase your accomplishments.

Unsure how to craft that winning entry? Fear not, because we've got the solution!

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Diversity and Inclusion winners Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau Ltd.

Introducing our FREE webinar: Awards Entry Writing Masterclass: A 40-Minute Crash Course, at 10:00 am on Friday March 1.

Register through our event website at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.

Join us for an enlightening session where we'll delve into:

Reviewing and analysing category criteria

Understanding what the judges are looking for

Top tips for compiling and finessing your entry

An exclusive Q&A session to address all your burning questions

Apprentice Awards 2024

Our journey with the Apprenticeship Awards began in 2017 with the noble aim of spotlighting the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs. We're committed to not only celebrating the achievements of apprentices but also acknowledging the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Come, be a part of our celebration at the highly anticipated South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024, headlined by Sheffield Forgemasters.

With 14 categories, this event pays tribute to the exceptional contributions shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their outstanding teams and trainers.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards evening on Thursday May 23 at Magna in Rotherham. Don't miss out! Register now at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday March 21.

Join us on this journey of celebration, where we honour the achievements of South Yorkshire's apprenticeship community. Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 winners on stage

Award Categories:

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College

Open to businesses with up to 249 employees which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Barnsley College

Open to businesses with 250+ employees which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, Sponsored by South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be a line manager, training provider or someone the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by University of Sheffield

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year