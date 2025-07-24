South Yorkshire agency focuses on business growth

Sheffield-based B2B creative marketing agency Objective continues to expand by helping more and more B2B businesses to achieve growth through services, including one of the UK’s first B2B Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) programmes.

As they celebrate their 15th anniversary, Objective continue to invest in the best marketing, creative and digital talent, growing their Sheffield based team by 25 per cent, in the past year alone.

And central to growth is the development of unique B2B digital services.

“We are delighted that exceptional SEO performance accelerates business growth for our clients across a wide range of B2B sectors,” said Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson.

Objective's Carl Richardson (left) with Rob Turner of VHS Hydraulic Components.

“Well optimised websites attract more relevant visitors, and ultimately, many more B2B sales enquiries.

“We were amongst the first to develop a unique SEO process specifically designed for B2B clients.

“In the past 12 months, as clients become aware of the benefits of partnering with B2B SEO specialists, the number of businesses commissioning our results-driven service has increased by almost 50 per cent.

“In a very competitive market, where budgets are often under pressure, clients are prioritising services that are proven to generate more B2B sales leads.”

Latest figures show that 90 per cent of Objective clients have partnered with the Sheffield based agency for more than five years.

One of the South Yorkshire companies currently working closely with the Objective team is Sheffield-based VHS Hydraulic Components who serve industries including agriculture, construction, marine, rail, offshore, oil and gas, mining and recycling.

Managing Director Rob Turner commented: “When we first commissioned Objective, our website was nowhere to be found.

“Now, the new VHS Hydraulic Components website is listed in top positions for all our target search terms, raising the profile of our business, and most importantly, generating significantly more B2B sales leads.

“We continue to achieve business growth in partnership with the Objective team, another South Yorkshire success story.”

Objective also provides SEO support for VHS Hydraulic Components sister company Neilson Hydraulics.

Following the launch of the B2B SEO programme, Objective participates in more and more regional, national and international SEO events, including one of the world’s biggest, Brighton SEO.

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend, successfully delivering board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.