Solicitors move in to new Sheffield office in ambitious development plans

Ambitious law firm The PM Law Group has a new city location to add to its South Yorkshire portfolio.

As part of its business development plans, the firm, with clients across Yorkshire, has taken a 7,500 sq ft office at ARBA Group's Meadowhall Business Park, complimenting its Shepcote Lane premises and range of professional and personal legal services.

The PM Law Group will occupy the ground floor of Block 1 of the 70,000 sq ft park, joining existing and longstanding tenants including NG Bailey, TATA Steel UK, Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining, JNP Group and Preventx Ltd at the popular development.

It will operate both WB Pennine Solicitors and Proddow Mackay Solicitors from the business park with its focus remaining firmly on enhanced customer relations from state-of-the-art offices.

(left to right) New Meadowhall Business Park location for The PM Law Group with Knight Frank’s Peter Whiteley, Andrew Allen from ARBA Group and Harvey Harding, Group Managing Director at The PM Law Group.

Chairman Donald Mackay from The PM Law Group said: “Meadowhall Business Park suited all our requirements. We wanted modern, welcoming, ground floor and easily accessible premises for our clients in a great location with good on-site parking.

“We also wanted to provide modern facilities, including open plan spaces for collaborative working, and more private client space when we need it.

“Being a South Yorkshire firm we also wanted to keep some of the bespoke Sheffield designs that already take pride of place in the office.

“Meadowhall Business Park is located perfectly for us, and it is clear that we are moving to a vibrant working environment, with great eating and relaxation facilities on the doorstep."

The PM Law Group’s move follows Link Financial Outsourcing’s relocation to Meadowhall Business Park earlier this year, meaning tenants now occupy every block in the development.

ARBA Group converted the five former council buildings in 2016 into more than 72,000 sq ft of top specification office units on the 3.2 acre site. Former Parcels delivery giant Tuffnells Parcel Express moved out last year after going into administration leaving Block 1 available.

Robert Eaton, director at ARBA Group, said: “The key factor in attracting all our tenants is the location of Meadowhall Business Park, as it offers all of the benefits of city-centre office space, without the associated costs.

“The high quality of finish to the offices and the business community that has been created is also key to our tenants staying put.”

Meadowhall Business Park is located less than one mile from junction 34 of the M1, two miles west of Junction 33 of the M1 and within six and twenty-five miles of the M1/M18 intersection and the M1/M62 intersection.

Significant occupiers near Meadowhall Business Park include IKEA superstore, Meadowhall Shopping Centre, South Yorkshire Police Headquarters, car showrooms for Porsche and Mercedes Benz, the Sheffield Arena, The Sheffield Institute of Sport and the Olympic Legacy Park.

Peter Whiteley, partner at Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing MBP with Eaton Commercial, added: “The Meadowhall area continues to be a pull for businesses wanting excellent transport links to the city centre and the motorway network, great local entertainment and leisure facilities and secure parking for staff or visitors. Offices in this area also attract employees from the labour markets in both Sheffield, Rotherham and further afield.”

For further details and opportunities at Meadowhall Business Park contact Peter Whiteley at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750 or Robert Eaton at Eaton Commercial on 0114 349 1190.