Social value event puts crime prevention in spotlight

Businesses from across South Yorkshire came together for a special event showcasing how crime prevention initiatives co-created by young people with lived experience are helping to improve the safety of communities across the region.

Social value experts from South Yorkshire’s Giving Network (SYGN) hosted Insight to Impact at In2Change – a young offenders’ education centre based at Rutland Hall in Kelham Island, Sheffield.

Guests heard from Founder and Centre Manager, Brian Wreakes, about how In2Change’s bespoke programmes, delivered by ex-offenders, are transforming the lives of young people.

Brian said: “In2Change was created to give young people the tools, confidence and support to make positive choices. Because our programmes are led by people who have lived through the consequences of crime, we can connect with young people in a way that’s real and powerful.

Guests on a tour of the mock court room at In2Change used during the immersive crime role play sessions.

“Sessions like this SYGN social value event are so important to show the value of lived experience in preventing future harm.”

Mark Burley, Social Value and Partnerships Manager for Keepmoat Homes, also unveiled plans for an innovative new social value credit system set to be piloted this autumn. The scheme will bring together the prison system, businesses, local authorities and SYGN to deliver measurable benefits for local communities.

Mark said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for businesses and the community to work together on a meaningful and trusted social value initiative which will play a key role in reducing rates of re-offending.

“It’s a clear, measurable way for businesses, local authorities and the prison service to work together for community benefit and will have such a positive impact on the prison system.”

Mark Burley, Social Value and Partnerships Manager for Keepmoat Homes presents at the SYGN event.

CHY Consultancy’s Social Value Consultant, Cameron Salisbury hosted a session for business on identifying social value opportunities.

The event also included a behind the scenes tour of In2Change, which offers boxing and gym equipment, a music studio, beauty salon, café and immersive crime role play sessions. These are designed to educate disengaged young people and deter them from crime by showing its real-life consequences.

SYGN – created by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) – is a network of like-minded individuals, businesses and philanthropists working together to create lasting impact where it’s needed most in the region.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes at SYCF, said: “SYGN is all about working in partnership to make a real and measurable difference in South Yorkshire.

“This event at In2Change was incredibly inspiring and a wonderful example of what can be achieved when businesses, charities and the community bring together their social value ideas and experience.”

Joining South Yorkshire Giving Network (SYGN) offers the opportunity to connect with peers, share knowledge and explore collaborations that strengthen charitable giving across the region. Membership provides a platform to learn, exchange best practice and contribute to positive change in South Yorkshire communities.

Members include Henry Boot, AESSEAL, Keepmoat Homes and Castle Square Corporate Finance. For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk/give/sygn.