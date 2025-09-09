Soaring demand drives Panenka’s expansion plan ahead of second birthday

One of Sheffield’s most successful leisure destinations is marking the countdown to its second anniversary with a major new investment.

Panenka Bar & Grill – the £1.7m hi-tech “social experience” at New Era Square – is remodelling part of its upstairs area in a £30,000 project to expand capacity for its two most popular offers: bottomless brunch and private hire.

The move follows extraordinary demand, with Panenka now serving an average of 500 bottomless brunches every week – regularly selling out and booked weeks in advance.

The additional space will enable the venue to host more groups and private events while maintaining the atmosphere that has made it one of Sheffield’s busiest and most talked-about destinations.

Nicole Silio, Business Development Manager for Ascent Leisure Group, said: “The appetite for our bottomless brunch has been phenomenal – we’ve been completely blown away by the response. Investing in more space means we can welcome even more people and create a better experience for private parties as well. It’s the perfect way to celebrate two incredible years for Panenka.”

The revamp will also introduce a new two-room music policy, giving Panenka the flexibility to cater for both its ever-growing daytime crowd and late-night audiences looking for a bigger club-style experience.

Since opening in December 2023, Panenka has combined modern Asian fusion food with cutting-edge entertainment – from private executive boxes and VIP karaoke room. The venue also screens live sport across 35 HD screens and regularly attracts VIP visitors from the world of sport and entertainment.

Former Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, and Sheffield Steelers captain, Robert Dowd, helped unveil Panenka Bar & Grill in front of hundreds of guest back in December 2023.

More information from www.panenkasheffield.co.uk