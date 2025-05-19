Snappy Shopper teams up with Sheffield shops for £1 butcher’s meal deal

Two popular Sheffield shops are giving back to their community with a mouth-watering meal deal - including a steak pie from Patterson’s Butchers - for just £1.

Kal’s Budgens, located on Wordsworth Drive, and MJ’s Nisa Local, on Wheata Road, have joined forces with the award-winning Patterson’s Butchers to offer a meal for two for just £1 when ordered through the Snappy Shopper app.

This limited-time offer is part of a joint initiative to support local businesses and make quality food more accessible. The meal deal includes: a Patterson’s Steak Pie (RRP: £5), a bag of potatoes and a tin of peas.

The offer is exclusively available through Snappy Shopper and valid on Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21. Customers may order one meal deal per person at the discounted rate.

Since joining the Snappy Shopper platform, both stores have supported their local communities with charity store dashes, budget-friendly offers and fast delivery.

MJ’s Nisa Local, recently hosted a charity store dash with local vicar Andy, raising £171 for the Sheffield S5 Foodbank. Kal’s Budgens raised £187 for the Sheffield S6 Foodbank in a similar event earlier this month.

The store's teams said: “We’re delighted to partner with Pattersons Butchers to bring this fantastic offer to our communities through Snappy Shopper’s home delivery service.”

Daz Patterson has run Patterson’s Butchers on Bellhouse Road, Firth Park, for over 20 years. The family-run business is known for high-quality fresh meat and poultry. Learn more at www.pattersonsbutchers.co.uk.

Daz Patterson, of Patterson’s Butchers, with his Steak Pie

This offer is available for delivery orders only and only on May 20 and 21. To check if delivery is available in your area, download the Snappy Shopper app and enter your postcode.

New to Snappy Shopper? Use code DELIVERY88 for £8 off your first two orders.