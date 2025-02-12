SMC Brownill Vickers team raise a glass to St Luke’s in year of fundraising

The Sheffield office of commercial property experts SMC Brownill Vickers celebrated its 140th anniversary by raising a glass to St Luke’s Hospice.

In a birthday year of fundraising for Sheffield’s hospice, one of the highlights was a specially commissioned celebration gin, created in collaboration with the city’s Locksley Distilling Co.

Other more traditional fundraisers included taking part in the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and a dinner for clients, associates and friends at The Victoria events space in Kelham Island, all adding to a final fundraising total of £3,000.

Managing Director Robin Curtis said: “As a firm, we are proud of our history within the city and are aware of the fantastic work that St Luke’s undertake in providing care and support within the local community to families affected by terminal illness.

“Within the firm there are also a number of personal connections with St Luke’s and it was a pleasure to support them.”

