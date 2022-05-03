Small firms in South Yorkshire urged to apply for tech grants up to £5,000

South Yorkshire businesses are being invited to apply for up to £5,000 to pay for technology to drive growth.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:55 pm

The Digital Innovation Grant scheme gives between £1,000 and £5,000 to cover half of the costs of upgrades.

It is funded by the European Union and open to small and medium sized firms in South Yorkshire. More than 100 businesses benefited in previous rounds.

The new scheme is open now and closes on Friday May 13.

Anna Smith, senior programme manager, Enterprising Barnsley, said: “The way businesses embrace new forms of technology can often be transformational, resulting in new ways of working, stimulating growth and acting as a catalyst towards driving positive change.

“We are looking to support businesses in South Yorkshire that are embarking upon new digital projects to harness technology in new and innovative ways. The grant scheme supports a wide range of businesses including sole traders and home-based businesses.”

For details go to: https://www.enterprisingbarnsley.co.uk/digital-innovation-grants/

