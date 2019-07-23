SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS: Winners 'make our future bright'

The ceremony honoured the work of all 37 finalists who had done so well to get so far - and celebrated 10 inspirational winners.

Held at Virgin Money Lounge in Sheffield city centre, it was sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants, Lupton Fawcett, XLN for Business, Summitglow and Business Sheffield.

All the winners at The Star Small Business Awards 2019.

Editor of The Star Nancy Fielder said: “We’re here to shout about and celebrate Sheffield.

“We need to be more proud and more confident and shout it from the rooftops. If you’re not impressed by the stories tonight, nothing will impress you.

“Keep doing what you are doing, it’s what makes our future bright.”

The Star established the contest to celebrate the city's unsung economic heroes.

New Business: Hellen Stirling-Baker of Small Stuff UK and Coun Mazher Iqbal of sponsor Business Sheffield.

The contenders were drawn from the hundreds of firms we write about each year and those who put themselves forward.

Entries are now being accepted for next year.

THE WINNERS

New Business: Small Stuff UK

Customer Service: Andrew Seaton of Resolve IT with Philip Watkinson of sponsor Summitglow.

Social Responsibility: Ticket Bank

Customer Service: Resolve IT

Manufacturing/Construction: TDR Transmission

People Development & Training: Egress

Social Responsibility: Rachel Boyce of Ticket Bank and Philip Watkinson of sponsor Summitglow.

Technology: Performance Engineered Solutions

Business Personality/Entrepreneur: James Creed of Printed by Us

Professional Services: Scala UK

Family Business: Ali Gibson Support

Innovation: Sport:80

Guests mingled before and after the prizegiving.

The Star Small Business Awards 2019 held at the Virgin Money Lounge in Sheffield. Manufacturing and Construction: Jason Smith of TDR Transmission with Sam Newton of sponsor Shorts.

Nancy Fielder told them: “Our job as a local newspaper is to make your voices heard. But once you hear the range of businesses in the room there will be people you’ll want to talk to, so grab a drink afterwards and hear them for yourself.”Andrew Seaton, boss of Resolve IT, winner of the customer service award, said: “Small firms can move much faster than big organisations, so take risks.”

The Star is the region’s largest media organisation. @SheffieldStar has 169,000 followers on Twitter, 128,000 followers on Facebook and David Walsh has 6,000 business connections on LinkedIn.

New Business: Small Stuff UK is an eco-conscious children’s store in Crookes stocking books, gifts and clothing.

Social Responsibility: The Ticket Bank allows organisers to pledge spare tickets, which are distributed free.

Manufacturing: Four pals who took over at TDR Transmission are creating jobs and beginning to think about moving to bigger premises.

Training: Fast-growing software firm Egress has opened a new office in Sheffield and unveiled plans to hire up to 110. The firm takes eight Sheffield Hallam University students a year on paid placements.

Technology: Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) Ltd is a high-performance engineering design services business with a team of design and performance engineers.

Business Personality: James Creed is operations manager at the Cathedral Archer Project, three years after using the service himself.

Professional Services: Scala UK is a specialist marketing and PR consultancy working exclusively in the professional services sector.

Family Business: Ali Gibson gave up a corporate career five years ago because she felt unable to provide support in a caring way. Today she runs a community support agency with 20 staff and 100 clients.

Innovation: From its hub in Kelham Island, Sport: 80 provides innovative sports business management technology solutions to organisations around the world.

Customer Service: Resolve provides IT support to more than 200 SMEs. Its unique blend of technical knowledge and top rate customer service has seen it go from strength-to-strength, winning awards in customer service and apprentice development.

THE SPONSORS

Shorts Chartered Accountants, for ambitious businesses and individuals

Corporate and commercial law firm Lupton Fawcett

Utilities company XLN for Business, which serves small firms

Heat treatment specialists Summitglow

Business Sheffield, the city council’s business support arm.

Family Business: Ali Gibson and Lyn Lavill of Ali Gibson Support with Rob Cooke of sponsor Lupton Fawcett.

Professional Services: Carly Cotton of Scala UK with Rob Cooke of sponsor Lupton Fawcett.

Businessperson: James Creed of Printed By Us with Joan Binns of sponsor Business Sheffield.

Technology: Dan Fleetcroft of PES with Ian Hawley of sponsor XLN.