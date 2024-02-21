Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Sheffield burger restaurant has won big at this year’s Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024.

Slap & Pickle, located inside Heist Brew Co, on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, has been hailed as the best and most loved Independent Restaurant of the Year, in the North of England & Midlands category.

With restaurants in Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester, Slap & Pickle beat strong competition from rivals across the region after Deliveroo food fans voted online to help decide the winners.

The burger joint is well known for its 40-day dry-aged Swaledale beef smash burgers and plant-based patties which come with loaded fries smothered with toppings.

Simon Barnes (centre) with Jack Charlesworth (left) and JB (right) of Slap & Pickle in Sheffield, as the restaurant is announced as the winner of Independent Restaurant of the Year North of England and East Midlands 2024 in Deliveroo's 2024 Restaurant Awards. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

James Tabor, owner of Slap & Pickle, said the award was “an incredible start to the year”.

"We've been proudly serving our burgers to communities across the north since 2018, and we are grateful for our loyal customers and partners - like Deliveroo - who have helped us on our journey.

“This win and recognition means the world, and as we continue to expand and seek new adventures across the UK, you never know where we'll be popping up next."

This year’s event saw a total of 60 awards up for grabs, including the highly desired Restaurant of the Year, which was won by Yeeros, a Greek restaurant in Dublin. Over 66,000 votes were cast by customers over a two-week period for fans to show support for their favourite local restaurants.

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards has been incredible.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and we are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland. A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”