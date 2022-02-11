Photos: Skyscraper sites in Sheffield, including £75m complex near Decathlon, reflect city's soaring ambition
Millions of pounds are being invested in Sheffield - in a huge vote of confidence in the city - as these photos show.
Cranes, steel frames and concrete towers are springing up all round the city centre, and here are just a selection.
A £75m complex of upmarket flats is taking shape on Sylvester Street near Decathlon. Its striking girder construction is very visible from St Mary’s roundabout.
Read More
The 335-apartment PLATFORM_ scheme, with Denver-based Northwood Investors, is scheduled for completion in 2023.
Work is also well under way on a £38m block of flats in Sheffield city centre. Construction company Graham is building 284 apartments, set to include a 13-storey tower, on Daisy Walk off Upper Allen Street.
The flats are ‘build-to-rent’, designed for long term rental, which usually includes a string of extra facilities and services.
The tower will form the final phase of the Well Meadow regeneration project next to Netherthorpe Road.
BUSINESS NEWS: Flats and artists’ studios in £26.5m next phase at Park Hill
On Wellington Street, Kangaroo Works is coming along nicely with three concrete towers heading skywards. It will feature 364 flats and shops and cafes on the ground floor. It forms part of the city council’s £480m Heart of the City II regeneration masterplan and is due for completion in April 2023.
Steve Henderson, retail director at Savills estate agents, said: “The ongoing investment into Sheffield is helping to create a highly desirable city centre environment to live, work and play.
“Upon completion Kangaroo Works will offer quality build-to-rent housing, making it the ideal location for aspiring retail and leisure brands looking to open in an exciting new location.”