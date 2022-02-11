Cranes, steel frames and concrete towers are springing up all round the city centre, and here are just a selection.

A £75m complex of upmarket flats is taking shape on Sylvester Street near Decathlon. Its striking girder construction is very visible from St Mary’s roundabout.

A £75m complex of upmarket flats is starting to take shape on Sylvester Street near Decathlon and its striking construction of girders is very visible from St Mary’s roundabout. Picture Scott Merrylees

The 335-apartment PLATFORM_ scheme, with Denver-based Northwood Investors, is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Work is also well under way on a £38m block of flats in Sheffield city centre. Construction company Graham is building 284 apartments, set to include a 13-storey tower, on Daisy Walk off Upper Allen Street.

The flats are ‘build-to-rent’, designed for long term rental, which usually includes a string of extra facilities and services.

On Wellington Street, three concrete towers are heading skywards. Picture Scott Merrylees

The tower will form the final phase of the Well Meadow regeneration project next to Netherthorpe Road.

On Wellington Street, Kangaroo Works is coming along nicely with three concrete towers heading skywards. It will feature 364 flats and shops and cafes on the ground floor. It forms part of the city council’s £480m Heart of the City II regeneration masterplan and is due for completion in April 2023.

Steve Henderson, retail director at Savills estate agents, said: “The ongoing investment into Sheffield is helping to create a highly desirable city centre environment to live, work and play.

Construction company Graham is building 284 apartments, set to include a 13-storey tower, on Daisy Walk off Upper Allen Street. Picture Scott Merrylees

“Upon completion Kangaroo Works will offer quality build-to-rent housing, making it the ideal location for aspiring retail and leisure brands looking to open in an exciting new location.”

