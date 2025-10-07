Sky-House team grows as company prepares for major new projects

Award-winning Sheffield house builder Sky-House Co has announced two new appointments as it plans for growth with major new projects in the city.

Jason Adlam, who joins the company as chief operating officer, has an extensive 30 year history in the construction industry, most recently as CEO of Harris Construction.

Mike Ritwinski comes to Sky-House as Technical and Design manager and again has a wealth of experience in the industry, having worked with Shape Homes in York, Harron Homes and Lovells as well as chief engineer at the L&G modular factory.

“These are two extremely important appointments for Sky-House Co,” said founder and chief executive David Cross.

“Jason and Mike arrive at a time when we are preparing for new projects and further growth.

“Our aim is to develop a £50 million pipeline of new investment in the city over the next two years with our partners St Brides. Jason and Mike are key appointments to enable us to secure this plan.”

Jason commented: “I’m delighted to join Sky-House as chief operating officer and to be part of such a forward thinking, quality-driven and innovative developer that’s making a real difference through regeneration in Sheffield and beyond.

“I am looking forward to building communities that inspire and respect the environment whilst creating a vibrant neighbourhood.

“The company’s aspirations and ambitions are unmatched in the sector and I can’t wait to play my part.”

The Sky-House Team has grown from two to over 30 in the past four years as it delivers some of the region’s most eagerly anticipated and exciting developments.

The Sky-House Co concept is inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles, offering flexible living space with eco-friendly features, focusing on mixed-use communities complete with roof gardens and expansive glazing.

The company has now completed four developments with over 250 homes in construction across four sites with a further three new projects planned.

Other projects include the award-winning development at Oughtibridge Mill and its largest development to date at Waverley Central with 96 homes. Phase 1 of that project is almost sold out with works underway on Phase 2.